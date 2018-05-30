President of National Council on Public Transportation Godfrey Ferdinand THE REBATE WINS THE MINIBUS DRIVERS DEBATE Rehani Isidore May 30, 2018 News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment The rebate has won the debate…for now. This was disclosed by president of the National Council on Public Transportation Godfrey Ferdinand who provided an update on the minibus owners’ solution to buffering the effects of the rising cost of fuel, among other things. Best free WordPress themeShare this:EmailPrintFacebookTwitterWhatsAppLinkedInSkypeGooglePinterestTumblrTelegramRedditLike this:Like Loading... 2018-05-30 Rehani Isidore