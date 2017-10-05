THE REALITY OF VIOLENCE

Violence is on the rise the world over with some nations fearing better than others based on various inbred cultures. On the other hand, with the lifestyle changes created by technology and increased unemployment literally millions of youngsters presently remain at home and are developing new ideas from online connections thereby producing a new breed of person. By working from home, individuals are not able to develop normal interacting skills which we take for granted within the work places. The absence of interaction has the possibility of creating loners who at some stage become individuals with a new mind-set. At this time, no one can quantify the number of lone wolves in the world but we know for a fact that such persons do exist.

The great US has a population of approximately 360 million with thousands of young to middle age persons working from home, many of whom contribute positively to society while others do not. A current example is the Las Vegas episode where a 64 year old male, a virtual gambler/freelancer working from home was able to transfer his skills into a sinister type operation and deprive 60 young persons of their lives and by extension place another 500 at risk with possible mental disorders based on the awful experience endured.

Having recently spoken to a friend who maintained a vacation home in Fortaleza Brazil, I was shocked and horrified to learn that in the first seven months of 2017 nine hundred and forty (940) police officers were killed in that part of Brazil. This resulted in the Brazilian Government having to send in 10,000 military officers to deal with the situation. The underlying cause was drug related where various gangs remain at war with each other to defend their turf.

Crime will always exist, but the complexity of life when jobs remain on the bread line and individuals wish to maintain a lifestyle beyond their means will continue presenting major challenges to administrations the world over. Added to such stressful situations, we have Mother Nature inflicting a type of punishment on Third World countries which can barely make two ends meet. The industrialised world must take into consideration that small island states must be economically recognised, failing which, what is transpiring in Brazil and the Philippines today where hundreds are participating in drug wars leaving undercapitalised administrations no choice but to respond brutally in an effort to curtail that scourge.