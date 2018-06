THE RACE TO THE CALYPSO FINALS IS ON!

The race to the 2018 calypso finals has kicked into high gear

The Events Company of St. Lucia and the calypso management committee have announced the qualifiers who will compete on Sunday July 1st at the National Cultural Centre in the calypso semi-finals.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit