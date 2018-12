The much anticipated knowledge fair – a first for St. Lucia was held on the William Peter Boulevard in Castries on Monday. Day one of the two day activity attracted hundreds of persons who came to see a wide range of products, services and ideas on display. The knowledge fair puts on display St. Lucia’s innovative capabilities in addressing some of the challenges that confront the country. HTS will be broadcasting a feature on the knowledge fair immediately following tonight’s HTS news force.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit