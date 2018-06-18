The Montessori Center and Leon Hess Secondary School Win Swim Meet

Press Release- The Saint Lucia Amateur Swimming Association in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth and Sports hosted its annual Inter Primary and Secondary School Swim Meet Friday June 15th 2018.

The Primary School Meet commenced at 9:30am as the Secondary Schools dashed into the pool at 1pm at the Rodney Heights Aquatic Center.

Participating Primary Schools included The Montessori Center, The Dame Perlette Louisy Primary School, The Tapion Primary School, The Camille Henry School, Bonne Terre Preparatory School and The International School.

The Secondary Schools registering for the competition were the Leon Hess Secondary School, St. Josephs Convent, St. Marys College and The International School.

The emerging champion swimmers of the Primary Schools Swim segment was the Montessori Primary School placing 1st with 327.5 points on the score sheet. Dame Perlette Louisy Primary School followed in 2nd place with 245 points and the Tapion Primary School placing 3rd with 164 points.

Mila Festina Croma, Thaeden Antoine, Jasmine Steide, Karic Charles, Anais Bataillard, Lorenzo Festina Cromer were amongst the top performers in the Primary School Competition.

The Secondary School sharks emerged from the Leon Hess Secondary School with 323 points, St. Joseph Convent taking the 2nd spot placement with 321.5 points and St. Marys College coming in 3rd with 267 points.

Naima Hazell, Aiden Desir, Nathan Vigier, Adamopoulos Dani, Allandre Cross, Veronica Brown, Kamal Griffith were the top performing swimmers from the Secondary Schools.

The Saint Lucia Amateur Swimming Association and The Ministry of Youth and Sport recognizes the effort of the participating schools and looks forward to increase participation in 2019.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit

