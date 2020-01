Legal Observers Warn That The Recent Court Of Appeal Decision In The Ernest Hilaire/Allen Chastanet Defamation Case Could Have Far-Reaching Implications For Saint Lucia. The Court Of Appeal Overturned A High Court Ruling, That The Prime Minister Could Not Use An English Law As A Defence In The Defamation Suit Brought By Ernest Hilaire. The Castries South MP Plans To File An Appeal Before The Privy Council.