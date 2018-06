THE GREAT FIRE OF 1948 REMEMBERED 70 YEARS LATER

The Saint Lucia National Trust is observing the great Castries Fire of 1948 with an exhibition at the Castries City Hall.

Organizers hope the special display will help shed light on the impact of the defining moment in the history of Saint Lucia’s capital.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit