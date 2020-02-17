THE DISCUSSION ON ST.LUCIA’S NEW SERVICES POLICY

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Government of Saint Lucia achieved a new and significant milestone when the Cabinet of Ministers approved a National Services Policy along with the Services Sector Strategy and Action Plans for four (4) priority Service Sectors namely; (1)Creative Industries (2) Information and Communications Technology (ICT) (3) Professional Services and (4) Spa and Wellness.

The adoption of the policy represented the culmination of years of collaboration, consultation and effort from the Department of Commerce along with its major stakeholders.

With the Department of Commerce now geared to move forward with the implementation of the policy, Minister Bradly Felix has taken the opportunity to engage one of the Policy’s major stakeholders, the SLCSI, to discuss the current status of the Services Sector and the interventions of Government in this regard.

Ahead of the meeting, the Minister stated that, “the Services Sector in Saint Lucia is the main contributor to our island’s GDP and employs a large percentage of the island’s workforce, with Tourism and Tourism related services being a major component of this statistic. With the Government of Saint Lucia having already invested heavily in the Tourism Industry, greater attention must now be paid to other emerging service sectors in which there is potential for immense growth, both on the domestic and international market.”

The broad vision behind the new Services Policy is to position Saint Lucia as the leading provider of world-class services in the Eastern Caribbean by:

(i) Harnessing the talent and creativity of Saint Lucian service providers;

(ii) Promoting service excellence and becoming globally competitive in selected

service industries.

The underlying goal of the Policy and resulting strategy is to develop the Services Infrastructure of Saint Lucia, enabling our Service providers to meet international standards and participate sustainably in Global Value Chains within their respective service sub-sectors.

The Department of Commerce would like to invite the Media’s presence at this meeting to discuss with attending Private and Public Sector officials, the implications of the Services Policy and Strategy and the way forward for our island’s Services Sectors.

This meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, February 6 th , 2018 at the Department of Commerce, 4th Floor, Heraldine Rock Building, Waterfront, Castries at 9:30 a.m.

For further information on this activity and the New Services Policy and Strategy for Saint Lucia, please contact Mr. Esli Lafeuillee, Commerce and Industry Officer at 468-4214.