Home / News Updates / THE CARIBBEAN PUSHING BACK AGAINST THREATS TO THE COCONUT INDUSTRY

THE CARIBBEAN PUSHING BACK AGAINST THREATS TO THE COCONUT INDUSTRY

Jaymi Lascaris October 11, 2018 News Updates Leave a comment

The Caribbean And Pacific Regions Are Pushing Back Against The Latest Campaign Against The Coconut Industry. Alison Kentish Is Attending A Week Long Programme On The Benefits On The Coconut And Means To Combat The Disinformation About The Product.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

MEDICAL MARIJUANA – A WASTED OPPORTUNITY?

The Government Of St. Lucia Is Said To Be Dragging Its Feet On A Significant …

Let us know what you think!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved
%d bloggers like this: