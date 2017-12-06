Home / News Updates / THE AIRPORT REDEVELOPMENT BILL DEBATE RESUMES
Min for Infrastructure Stephenson King

THE AIRPORT REDEVELOPMENT BILL DEBATE RESUMES

Rehani Isidore December 6, 2017 News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

The Airport Development Bill was the hot button topic at the latest Sitting of the House of Assembly on December 5.

It’s only a little over a month removed from the October 31st sitting which ended abruptly after House Speaker Leonne Theodore-John suddenly took ill.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

SALCC offers new tiling course

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Southern Extension Unit of the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College is offering …

Let us know what you think!

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved