TEPA AIMS TO BUILD EXPORTER CAPACITY

Rehani Isidore July 13, 2018

The Saint Lucia Trade Export Promotion Agency (TEPA) invited experts from overseas to provide training in export development to major export destinations.

The experts gave specifications on the regulatory requirements for the us grocery industry.

