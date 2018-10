Serena Williams and Roger Federer will put on a show come 2019 when they face each other in mixed doubles for the Hopman Cup.

Williams will partner with Frances Tiafoe, while Federer will do his part alongside Belinda Bencic to defend their title in Group B.

Serena, who finished second at the US Open against Naomi Osaka last month, has yet to play any matches since.

