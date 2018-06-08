Tennis Association to host junior tourneys this summer

[Press release] Please be advised the St. Lucia Tennis Association will be hosting its annual summer junior tournaments.

We are inviting all to participate.

From the 3rd to 11th August – Coca Cola 18 & Under ITF Junior Tennis Tournament- for players who are between the ages of 14-18 years. Players must turn 18 this year.

From 10th -16th August- St. Lucia 14 & under COTECC Tournament- for players 11-14 years old. Players must turn 11 on the Monday of the tournament.

From 13th-16th August- St. Lucia 12 & under Junior Invitational. For players 10-12 years old. Player must turm 10 years on the Monday of the tournament.

Be a part of the fun and competition, give our kids the matchplay they need.

Contact the National Tennis Centre for more information.

Register today!!!

