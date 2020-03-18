PRESS RELEASE

Temporary Reopening Of Express Des Iles Shuttle to Facilitate Transfers

to Saint Lucia

Please be advised that the EXPRESS DES ILES shuttles will operate this weekend

on the Saint Lucia stopover as follows:

Friday March 20: Fort de France (1:15 p.m.) to Castries (arrival at 2:45p.m.)

Sunday March 22: Fort de France (1:15 pm) to Castries (arrival at 2:45pm)

The Express des isles Offices will reopen on Friday March 20 th at 8:30 am.

The Saint Lucia Consulate in Martinique advises that all persons who require to

modify or buy tickets present themselves at the ticket booth very early in an effort to

alleviate last minute disruptions. Kindly note that tickets can also be purchased on

the Express des Isles website or call center.

Be advised that in keeping with the protocol guidelines established for COVID-19,

ALL passengers upon arrival in Saint Lucia, will be quarantined, isolated or asked to

self-quarantine depending on the symptoms exhibited by each passenger.

There is a travel restriction to Saint Lucia on persons with a travel history within the

last 14 days to : Hong Kong, Republic of Korea, Japan, Italy, Singapore, Spain,

France, Germany, Iran and the United Kingdom.

Persons who travel from the United States and Canada within the last 14 days to St

.Lucia and who develop respiratory signs & symptoms will be isolated and tested for

COVID-19.

The Saint Lucia Consulate in Martinique wishes all returning nationals a safe trip

back home – please quarantine and stay safe