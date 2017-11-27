Home / News Updates / Temporary closure of Dental Department at La Clery

Temporary closure of Dental Department at La Clery

Rehani Isidore November 27, 2017 News Updates Leave a comment

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Dental Department via the Ministry of Health and Wellness informs the public of the temporary closure of the dental clinic at the La Clery Wellness Centre.

This closure is to facilitate remedial works to improve services at the clinic.

The public is informed that dental services have been redirected to the Gros Islet Polyclinic and Babonneau Wellness Center.

The Extraction clinic at the Gros Islet Polyclinic is conducted on Fridays and Babonneau Wellness Centre on Wednesdays. To facilitate early registration the public is advised to visit these dental clinics before 9am.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness apologizes for any inconvenience caused to its valued clients and will keep the public informed of the reopening of the Dental Clinic at the La Clery Wellness.

For Further Information contact the Dental Department in the Ministry of Health and Wellness at (758)468-5314 or 468-5300.

