Home / News Updates / Teen perishes in Vieux-Fort auto crash
An inconsolable father anguishes over the body of his 18 year old daughter after the two were involved in a horrific auto crash along the Bean Field High Road in Vieux-Fort.

Teen perishes in Vieux-Fort auto crash

Rehani Isidore July 8, 2018 News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

18 year old Rena Eugene reportedly died at the scene of a car crash that occurred along the Bean Field High Road near the George Odlum stadium sometime after 8 am 8 July.

18 year old Rena Eugene

The teen was a passenger in the motor vehicle [Reg. #PG 7090] which was being driven by her father when tragedy struck. Eugene was ejected from the car as it careened off road and continued to spiral before coming to a halt. 

Cell phone video has emerged of the moments after the fatal crash which shows an inconsolable father wailing over the lifeless body of his daughter.

Police have launched an investigation.

 

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

RED UNLIMITED SUPPORTS CRACKDOWN ON CARNIVAL BAND INTERLOPERS

Invaders beware, you shall be fined! Carnival bands and the police are warning that individuals …

Let us know what you think!

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved
%d bloggers like this: