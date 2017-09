Teen Gunned Down at Bagatelle, Police Probing Homicide 41

16 year old Antonio Mc Vane, a resident of Bagatelle, Castries was fatally shot on September 30.

Sources say the gunman opened fire from a vehicle hitting Mc Vane in his upper torso.

The teen shooting victim was rushed to hospital via private means and was subsequently pronounced dead.

The suspected drive-by occurred between 1 am and 3 am according to police sources.

The Criminal Investigations Department has mounted an investigating into homicide 41.