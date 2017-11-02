Team St. Lucia wins four awards at Caribbean Fashion and Arts Feature Festival

(PRESS RELEASE) – Team St. Lucia is once again victorious at the 2nd annual Caribbean Fashion and Arts Feature Festival (CFAFF) held in Trinidad.

Two films were submitted; The Love Story, which won best Fashion Short, Best Editing and Best Director, and the Revolution of the Fairy Tale, which won best Fashion Documentary.

The films were written and directed by daughter of the soil Fiona Compton and included a host of local talent in the Photography and Videography field such as James Adjodha of Wavemakers, Kermany “Loggo” Lionel of Dream Vision, Kareem Stanley of Meerakulos Art and Mygell Felix of Envisionz.

The Love Story was shot in Washington DC in 2016, and Soufriere in 2017 and features the fashion of Meme Bete and Paradise Prints.

The film follows the lives of 2 couples as they struggle with the nuances of love with the theme of fashion intertwined throughout. The Revolution of the Fairy Tale documents the journey of the Photographic Project spearheaded by Compton, that seeks to recreate well known fairy tales using lesser known Caribbean heroes such as Joseph Chatoyer, the Black Carib chief of St.Vincent and Gene Miles, the socialite who fell from grace in Trinidad, working with St. Lucian designer Kimberly Charlery of BandBox.

The selection of winning films are to set to play in an upcoming film festival in Istanbul.

The Revolution of the Fairy Tales Art Exhibit is currently on display in London at Pop Brixton, the Digital Cabinet Office of the U.K, with a school tour to follow shortly.

“The Revolution of the Fairy Tale is particularly near and dear to my heart, because I needed my son to know that there are heroes and stories he can relate to, we have a beautiful history of so many heroes that we don’t talk about, it’s time to stop looking outward to be inspired, but to look all around us” explains Compton. “The film currently highlights 3 fairy tales and my plan is to recreate 12 in total. This is the just the beginning.”

James Adjodha of Wavemakers and Taribba do Nascimento of meme bete were present in Trinidad to represent the team. Their presence at the award ceremony was sponsored by Flow.







