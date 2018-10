St. Lucian Teachers Kicked Off International Teachers’ Day Or World Teacher’s Day With An Ecumenical Service On Sunday, September 30th. The 2018 Teacher’s Week Of Activities Will Be Celebrated Under The Theme – “The Right To Education Means The Right To A Qualified Teacher.” The St. Lucia Teacher’s Union Has Organized A Host Of Activities For The Occasion.

