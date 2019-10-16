The parents of students of the Gordon and Walcott memorial Methodist school were summoned back to the school to collect their children long before the end of the school day. The teachers had walked off the job in protest over working conditions.
The parents of students of the Gordon and Walcott memorial Methodist school were summoned back to the school to collect their children long before the end of the school day. The teachers had walked off the job in protest over working conditions.
A serious accident at monkey town in Ciceron on Monday has claimed the life of …