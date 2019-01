Lingering chemical fumes from repair work has prompted the Education Ministry to abandon classes for the first week of the second academic term at the Ciceron Primary School. More than 100 students and some 17 teachers have been impacted by the late start, of what is typically, a disruptive second term. The Saint Lucia Teacher Union has accused the Education Ministry of failing to undertake repair work in a timely manner.

