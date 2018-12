The president of the National Taxi Union (NTU) is calling on the government to be more even handed in dealing with his membership. President Lucien Jospeh says the government is very unsupportive of the National Taxi Union, while its seems to go out of its way to co-operate with the minibus association. The NTU president believes that the government’s lack of co-operation may be to the detriment of St. Lucia’s tourism industry.

