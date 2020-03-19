TAPION HOSPITAL :CANCELLATION OF ALL NON MAJOR SURGERIES

Tapion Hospital has announced the cancellation of all non-emergency surgeries with effect from Monday, March 16, 2020.

The announcement came in a press release outlining a number of measures in line with the health care institution’s COVID-19 policy.

The release is reproduced below:

In light of the present Global CoVid19 pandemic, and in order to enhance social distancing and infection control, the following measures will be taken with immediate effect by the Tapion Hospital as its Covid-19 Policy.

N.B Patients with Fever or Respiratory Symptoms MUST call in advance of arrival to Tapion hospital so that they can be directed accordingly.

Station Entrance:

There will be two points of entry into Tapion hospital. Those two points of entry are via the reception area/general lobby for all members of staff and visitors, and via the emergency room for patients.

Visitation of Hospitalized Patients

NO VISITORS at Tapion Hospital under the age of 10 years old or above 60 years old will be allowed on the ward, for their safety and infection control purposes.

Visitation hours are 11:00 am — 1:00 pm and 5:00 pm — 7:00 pm daily.

Visitation will be restricted to 1 person to the general ward per patient, for duration of no more than 10 minutes and the same applies to private rooms.

There will be no visitors allowed in the ICU.

On the pediatric ward there will be only 2 visitors per patient (Parents/Guardians).

The back entrance to the new wing is the designated fire exit.

Pharmacy

Due to the influx in the request for prescriptions, it is encouraged that all physicians do call-In prescriptions in order to enable social distancing and limit pharmacy wait times.

Pharmacy is hereby authorized to give 1 month supply of medication without a prescription.

Operating Theatre

As of Monday 16 th March, 2020 all elective surgery has been cancelled. Operating theatre will operate only for emergencies.

Obstetric deliveries will continue.

Emergency Room

o Triage Tent: There will be a triage tent placed near the entrance of the Emergency room ramp. Tapion Staff will have the responsibility of triaging via checklist, all persons entering the ER. Each case will be discussed with the emergency room physician.

THIS IS A DYNAMIC SITUATION WHICH IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE. ALL SUSPECTED OR CONFIRMED CoVid19 PATIENTS WILL NOT BE MANAGED AT TAPION HOSPITAL BUT WILL BE MANAGED AT THE NATIONAL FACILITIES.