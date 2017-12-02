Home / News Updates / TANYA STEPHENS DOMINICA RELIEF CONCERT
Jamaican Dancehall / Reggae Artiste, Tanya Stephen

TANYA STEPHENS DOMINICA RELIEF CONCERT

Rehani Isidore December 1, 2017 News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

Jamaican artiste Tanya Stephens will headline a special benefit concert for Dominica on Saturday December 2nd.

The artiste, known for hits such as “these streets” and “it’s a pity,” will perform at the indies nightclub. Proceeds from the event will help with the rebuilding efforts in the sister isle, following the devastation wrought by Hurricane Maria.

Stephens visited the HTS studios on December 1.  Stephens says the 2017 hurricane season unleashed damage and destruction on many Caribbean countries and this is the time to show support for those facing the daunting task of rebuilding. 

The Dominica relief concert is scheduled for Saturday December 2nd at the indies nightclub. Tickets cost $40 and are available at taxi and the cell outlets.

The event is organized by Dane Smalling, a Dominican-based Jamaican Producer. 

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

POLICE TO BEEF UP PRESENCE IN THE CAPITAL THIS CHRISTMAS

The Royal St. Lucia Police Force is placing a special focus on securing the country …

Let us know what you think!

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved