TANYA STEPHENS DOMINICA RELIEF CONCERT

Jamaican artiste Tanya Stephens will headline a special benefit concert for Dominica on Saturday December 2nd.

The artiste, known for hits such as “these streets” and “it’s a pity,” will perform at the indies nightclub. Proceeds from the event will help with the rebuilding efforts in the sister isle, following the devastation wrought by Hurricane Maria.

Stephens visited the HTS studios on December 1. Stephens says the 2017 hurricane season unleashed damage and destruction on many Caribbean countries and this is the time to show support for those facing the daunting task of rebuilding.

The Dominica relief concert is scheduled for Saturday December 2nd at the indies nightclub. Tickets cost $40 and are available at taxi and the cell outlets.

The event is organized by Dane Smalling, a Dominican-based Jamaican Producer.