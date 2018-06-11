Talk Show Host Claudius Francis is New Chair of Special Olympics

Incoming Chairman of the Saint Lucia Special Olympics team Claudius Francis wants to dispel certain misperceptions about people with disabilities.

For one, he believes differently-abled is the more appropriate term to describe individuals he believes are very valuable members of society.

Francis helped organized the Special Olympic team’s visit to parliament in 2015 after capturing 20 medals at the World Games in California.

The former Senate President argues that the special needs community possesses skills that far outstrip that of able-bodied people.

Francis hopes to persuade more people to volunteer to help the differently-abled.

Natinal Director of Special Olympics Saint Lucia Junia Emmanuel Belizaire says that the board welcomes the appointment of a new chair.

Claudius Francis also revealed that he has identified a number of national figures who have agreed to support the Special Olympics Board.

