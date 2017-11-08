Taiwanese Investor to Manage Fond Assau Processing Plant

Operations at the Fond Assau Processing Plant are heading in a new direction. This week, agriculture officials met with representatives of the facility, to discuss plans for the future.

The facility was opened in September 2011 and Agriculture Minister Ezechiel Joseph says the plan was to provide government assistance for its first two years of operation.

The Agriculture Minister says the goal is to find innovative ways of keeping the facility open and providing employment. He says the centre will now be managed by a Taiwanese investor. Joseph says the Ministry of Agriculture will continue to have input in the operations.

He says the facility will be used for eco-tourism.