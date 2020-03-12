“Taiwan- Saint Lucia Table Tennis Friendship Cup” highlights the sports and culture exchanges between two countries

The 2nd “Taiwan- Saint Lucia Table Tennis Friendship Cup” was kicked off at the Beausejour Indoor Facility on Saturday, 7 March 2020, more than 42 young Saint Lucian talented players participated the tournament.

During his pre-ceremony remarks, Ambassador Douglas Shen mentioned the benefits of playing table tennis in the lives of the individuals among all ages and expressed his excitement to sponsor the meaningful event again with Taiwan International Development and Cooperation Fund (Taiwan ICDF). Amb. Shen also took the occasion to praise the performances of young female players and wishes everyone a happy International Women’s Day

Mr. Teddy Mathews, the President of the National Table Tennis Association, expressed his gratitude in this collaborative effort between Taiwan and Saint Lucia and encouraged players to aim for the Olympics in the future.

The tournament was divided into five categories, Adults Competition, Boys under 18/13 Single and Girls under 18/13 Single. The winning prizes include tablets, headsets and portable speakers.

