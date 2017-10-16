Taiwan Celebrates 106 Year

GIS – PRIME MINISTER ALLEN CHASTANET CONGRATULATED PRESIDENT TSAI ING-WEN AND THE PEOPLE OF THE REPUBLIC OF CHINA

The Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) hosted the 106th National Day Reception on the evening of Oct. 6th at Sandals Grande.

H.E. Governor General of Saint Lucia Dame Pearlette Louisy, Hon. Prime Minister Allen Chastanet, and leader of the Opposition the Hon. Phillip J. Pierre, were among over 200 guests of honour at the event.

During the festivities H.E. Douglas Shen, Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan), expressed his gratitude to the Saint Lucian Government and friends from the private sector for their strong support and their recognition of the significant milestone. The Ambassador went on to speak of the close relations the two nations have shared over time.

“The bonds between Saint Lucia and Taiwan have grown stronger. Our two countries have cooperated closely in agriculture, education, medical care, information technology, and infrastructure,” he said. “The results have benefited many people across the island. My government shares the Honourable Prime Minister Chastanet’s vision of building financial relations based on receiving positive and mutual benefits.”

The Prime Minister Hon. Allen Chastanet congratulated President Tsai Ing-wen, Ambassador Shen, the staff of the embassy, and the people of the Republic of China (Taiwan), as they marked the day.

“For every country in the world, the national day is an important occasion for celebration, as well as for reflection. The people of Taiwan have much to be proud of, and Saint Lucia lauds your attainments,” Prime Minister Chastanet said. “Taiwan has demonstrated that even relatively small countries can make great developmental strides. By achieving excellence in areas such as technology, innovation, agriculture, trade, industry, education and healthcare, you have managed to establish yourselves as a significant example which other states may emulate.”

After the remarks, Governor General Dame Pearlette Louisy aided the Prime Minister and Mrs. Chastanet, and Ambassador Shen and Madame Shen, in the cutting of the cake.