SWIMMING- THREE ST. LUCIANS TO ATTEMPT THE ST. LUCIA- MARTINIQUE CHANNEL- RELAY STYLE

Liz-Anne De Beauville May 29, 2019 Sports Leave a comment

Three St. Lucians will attempt to swim the St. Lucia- Martinique channel- relay style. From July 4th to 10th the St. Lucia Channel Swim will host an Open Water clinic, as well as 1, 2, and 5k races. More in this report.

 

