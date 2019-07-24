SWIMMERS PREPARE TO COMPETE IN SURINAME FOR GOODWILL MEET 2019

SLAF- The Suriname Swimming Federation is all set to host the 25th Edition of the Goodwill Swim Meet August 16th to 17th 2019. The National Federations of Barbados, St. Lucia, Guyana, Trinidad & Tobago, Bahamas and Grenada have all been invited to participate.

As host Country Suriname has also extended an invitation to the National Federations of Jamaica, French Guyana and Curacao to be the Guest Teams for the special 2019 edition.

Being a developmental meet and giving swimmers the opportunity to make their mark, swimmers who participated in the Carifta, CCCAN, CONSANAT Swimming Championships or higher competitions during 2019 are not eligible to compete.

The St. Lucia Aquatics Federation shortlisted a total of thirty-two (32) swimmers. Due to various circumstances including family travel commitments and finances to fund the cost of the trip, Eight (8) swimmers have committed to participate.

The Goodwill Team is as follows:

8 and Under Kayla Marise Inglis, Aaron Charles and Noah Dorville, 9 – 10 year old Fayth Jeffery and Damari Maxwell, 11- 12 year old Hannah Christopher, Maliyah Henry and Jonus Sylvester. They will all take the plunge in an attempt to earn a spot on the podium.

The Team is expected to be accompanied by Team Manager Karetta Charles and Coach John Mc Lennon.

SLAF with the parents of the swimmers continue to work towards raising the necessary funds associated with the teams travel.