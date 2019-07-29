SWIMMERS BREAK NATIONAL & AGE GROUP RECORDS AT FINA WORLDS

SLAF- Four (4) swimmers represented Saint Lucia at the Fina World Championship in Gwangju South Korea this past week.

Carifta and CCCAN swimmers Naima Hazell, Mikaili Charlemagne, Medalist at the Carifta and CCCAN Championship Jayhan Odlum Smith and English base St. Lucian swimmer Jean Luc Zephir were the rising stars of five who were shortlisted to participate. Ethan Dyke Elliott who was also shortlisted was unable to join the team due to academic commitments.

Each swimmer swam two events with their clear goals in mind. Whilst attempting to achieve their personal goals, Mikaili Charlemagne snatched the 100 meter freestyle National and Age Group Record previously held by Katie Kyle, with a time of 1:00.27. Naima Hazell also claimed the new age group record in the 50 meter breaststroke with a time of 34.79.

SLAF congratulates all the swimmers who participated and looks forward to the Panam Games and the Fina Junior World Championship.

The Federation also continues to work tirelessly on the Goodwill Swim Meet scheduled to be held in Surinam in three weeks.