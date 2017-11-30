SWAN SONG FOR LONGEST SERVING GOVERNOR GENERAL

Saint Lucia’s current Head of State could be leaving office sooner than later. Reliably sources tell HTS News4orce That Governor General Her Excellency Dame Pearlette Louisy could begin demitting office by as early as December 16th 2017.

The Head of State has reportedly begun making arrangements for her departure.

On Wednesday November 29th 2017, Prime Minister Allen Chastanet who was quizzed by the press about the fate of the Governor General was non-committal.

However, he revealed that an announcement was forthcoming and paid tribute to the distinguished Head of State.

Governor General Her Excellency Dame Pearlette Louisy who has served for over two decades in the Constitutional post is the longest serving head of state in the commonwealth.

She was sworn into office in September 1997, becoming Saint Lucia’s first female Governor General.