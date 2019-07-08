SVG WIN THE WINDWARD ISLANDS SENIOR WOMEN’S FOOTBALL TOURNAMENT

St. Vincent & the Grenadines are the champions of the 2019 Windward Islands Senior Women’s Football Tournament.

On Saturday July 6th at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, St. Vincent & the Grenadines defeated Dominica 4-0.

Goal scorers:

Ericka Hooper- 11th, 45th minutes

Chryslin Brown- 77th, 85th minutes

In other matches played, St. Lucia fell to defending champions Grenada 2-0.

Goal scorers:

Carena Noel- 5th minute

Shaniah Johnson- 25th minute

Awards

Best Defender- Zeanna Charles -St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Best Midfielder- Merissa Charles – Grenada.

Best Goal Keeper- Atticia Benn – St. Vincent and the Grenadines

MVP of the Tournament -Atticia Benn – St. Vincent and the Grenadine

Team awards

1st St. Vincent & the Grenadines

2nd St. Lucia

3rd Grenada