Home / News Updates / Suspected Suicide at L’Anse Road
Isaiah Epiphane Lewis, 28

Suspected Suicide at L’Anse Road

Rehani Isidore November 29, 2017 News Updates Leave a comment

On Monday November 27th, 2017, about 7:40 p.m. officers attached to the Criminal Investigations Department, Castries, received a report of a suspected suicide at L’Anse Road, Castries.

Isiah Lewis, a twenty seven (27) year old resident of L’Anse Road, Castries, was found at his residence, by a family member, suspended by the neck. He was subsequently pronounced dead by a medical practitioner.

A post mortem examination was conducted upon the body by Dr. Wayne Felicien, on Wednesday, November 29, 2017, which revealed that he died as a result of asphyxia secondary to hanging from the neck.

This was the tenth suspected suicide recorded for the year 2017.

Investigations are continuing into this matter.

 

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

CLUB GAR LAUNCHES DOMESTIC ABUSE CAMPAIGN

Club gar and the Gender Relations division are getting ready for their year-long education initiative …

Let us know what you think!

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved