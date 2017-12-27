Home / News Updates / Suspected suicide at Bocage

Suspected suicide at Bocage

(PRESS RELEASE) – On Wednesday December 27, 2017 about 9:56am, officers attached to the Criminal Investigations Department, Castries, received a report of a suspected suicide at Bocage, Castries.

Philip Epiphane, a fifty one (51) year old resident of Carielle, Castries was found in a prone position beneath a tree with a rope around his neck. He was subsequently pronounced dead by a medical practitioner.

This was the twelfth suspected suicide recorded for the year 2017.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death are ongoing.

