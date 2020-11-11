Some worry that the respiratory hospital may not be completed in time, as covid-19 cases continue to soar. The number of cases jumped from 28 to 131, in a matter of weeks with 99 patients in active care as of Sunday November 8th 2020.
Some worry that the respiratory hospital may not be completed in time, as covid-19 cases continue to soar. The number of cases jumped from 28 to 131, in a matter of weeks with 99 patients in active care as of Sunday November 8th 2020.
PRESS RELEASE This afternoon Tuesday November 10, 2020 the Ministry of Health received confirmation of …