Superb bowling saves St. Lucia’s U15 team in the WINLOTT Windward Islands Cricket Tournament

WINLOTT Windward Islands Under-15 cricket

Saint Lucia defeated Dominica by 19 runs, despite their measly total of 63 from 30.3 overs on Monday in SVG.

Results:

St. Lucia U15’s – 63 all out (30.3)

Captain Ackeem Auguste 16 runs

Jerlani Joseph 5.3-4-3

Morell Burton 5-13-3

Dominica U15’s – 44 all out (28.2)

Yawani Regis 11 runs

Royce Paul 10-11-5

Amari Venner 4.2-1-2

This means that St. Lucia has won both their matches in the WINLOTT Windward Islands Under-15 cricket tournament, for which they are the defending champions.