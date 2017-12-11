Home / Sports / Superb bowling saves St. Lucia’s U15 team in the WINLOTT Windward Islands Cricket Tournament

Superb bowling saves St. Lucia’s U15 team in the WINLOTT Windward Islands Cricket Tournament

Liz-Anne De Beauville December 11, 2017 Sports Leave a comment

Saint Lucia defeated Dominica by 19 runs, despite their measly total of 63 from 30.3 overs on Monday in SVG. 

 

Results:

 

St. Lucia U15’s – 63 all out (30.3)

Captain Ackeem  Auguste  16 runs

Jerlani  Joseph  5.3-4-3

Morell  Burton   5-13-3

 

Dominica  U15’s –  44 all out (28.2)

Yawani  Regis   11 runs

Royce  Paul  10-11-5

Amari   Venner   4.2-1-2

 

This means that St. Lucia has won both their matches in the WINLOTT Windward Islands Under-15 cricket tournament, for which they are the defending champions.

