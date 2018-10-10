SUPER 50- WI B-VOLCANOES CLASH ABANDONED AT OVAL

(Press release- T&T News Day) A DAMP spot on the bowlers’ run-up caused the abandonment of the West Indies B match against the Windward Islands Volcanoes, in Group A of the Regional Super50 Cup, at the Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair yesterday.

The defending champions Volcanoes, chasing a target of 221 in their allotted 50 overs, were 48 without loss before the damp spot, from the northern end, caused discomfort to the WI B pacers.

The groundsmen tried in vain to repair the affected area but the officials determined that the spot was too dangerous and called off the match after 8 pm.

The West Indies B, who decided to bat first after winning the toss, were bowled out for 220 in 48.3 overs, with opener Keagan Simmons top-scoring with 57 off 82 deliveries, inclusive of five boundaries. Tevin Imlach contributed 43 (57 balls, three fours) and Kimani Melius a quick-fire 33 (22 balls, two fours, three sixes).

West Indies youth team all-rounder Alick Athanaze got three wickets for 49 runs with his off-breaks, while left-arm spinners Kavem Hodge and Larry Edward took 2/34 and 2/39 respectively.

At the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, the Guyana Jaguars, up to press time last evening, were on 89/3 after 14 overs, pursuing a target of 203, against Canada.

Christopher Barnwell (26) and Raymon Reifer (10) were the not-out batsmen, after Chanderpaul Hemraj blazed his way to 33 (22 balls, seven fours).

The Canadians, who batted first after winning the toss, were restricted to 202/9 off 47 overs – the overs were reduced after a delayed start due to rain.

Navneet Dhaliwal led the scoring with 88 (110 balls, seven fours and three sixes) with captain David Jacobs chipping in with 44 (66 balls, three fours). Pacer Clinton Pestano and off-spinner Ramaal Lewis each took 2/30, and ex-WI left-arm pacer Reifer had 2/33.

