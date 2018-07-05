Sulphur Springs Park ‘black water pool’ no longer accessible after 8pm

[Press release] For the past few months, the Sulphur Springs Park has been on the receiving end of vandalism and theft.

In an effort to mitigate these activities, the Soufriere Regional Development Foundation, (SRDF) has decided to curtail its services by shutting access to the black water pool effective immediately, after normal operations at 8:00pm.

The SRDF also wishes to inform the public that the opening hours for entry into the park will be extended. The date and time will be announced in a subsequent correspondence.

The organization would like to thank you for your continued patronage.

The Soufriere Foundation is a not for profit organisation located in Soufriere. Its mandate is to undertake social, economic, cultural and other sustainable developments in the Soufriere region. The organization which was established in 1993 generates revenues from its operational sites: the Sulphur Springs Park, Gros Piton Nature Trail, Comfort Center, Soufriere jetties and 88.5 Soufriere FM.

