A group of students from Jamaica are in Saint Lucia on a study tour of the city of Castries. The contingent of 44 students and two lecturers, are from the Caribbean school of architecture in Jamaica. The visit to Saint Lucia is part of the requirement for the completion of their bachelor’s degree. The findings of the study tour were presented to architectural students, urban planners and local architects on Thursday February 13th at the CEHI building at the sir Arthur Lewis community college.