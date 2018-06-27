Home / News Updates / STUDENTS AWARDED FOR ANTI-PLASTIC CAMPAIGNS

STUDENTS AWARDED FOR ANTI-PLASTIC CAMPAIGNS

Rehani Isidore June 27, 2018 News Updates Leave a comment

Fisheries and Agriculture Department officials say that their recent collaboration with Japan International Co-Operation Agency (JICA), illustrates its commitment to reducing plastics in the ocean.

A JICA volunteer joined efforts with the Department, with the endorsement of Massy Stores to roll out a plastic waste reduction campaign.

The initiative which involved 10 schools was held under the theme – “our plastic; our ocean”.

The winners were awarded at a prize-giving ceremony on Monday, June 4th.

