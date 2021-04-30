The St. Lucia fire service is urging the public to leave the business of emergency first response to the professionals. The word of advice follows a road accident on Wednesday which landed a 6-year old boy in the hospital.
A Ti-Rocher family is crying foul following the reported court ordered demolition of their home. …