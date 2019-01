Former Prime Minister Stephenson King has given his stamp of approval for the knighthood awarded to prominent, local businessman Michael Chastanet. Michael Chastanet is the father of Prime Minister Allen Chastanet. King shrugged off nepotism claims, amid lively debate on whether the Prime Minister’s father is deserving of a knighthood.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit