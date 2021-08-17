The new president of the senate, Stanley Felix paid tribute to his predecessors, as he took up the mantle as the presiding office in the Upper-house of parliament on Tuesday. Felix pledged to faithfully maintain the honour and dignity of the senate.
The new president of the senate, Stanley Felix paid tribute to his predecessors, as he took up the mantle as the presiding office in the Upper-house of parliament on Tuesday. Felix pledged to faithfully maintain the honour and dignity of the senate.
The new presiding officers in the two chambers of the legislative arm of government say …