Stakeholders Strategize to Beef Up Marine Safety in Wake of Robberies

Caribbean Security and Safety Net [CSSN], an online service dedicated to collecting information on and reporting marine threats in the region, on October 25 reported that six [6] people] were reportedly the victims of an armed assault and robbery that occurred on a chartered catamaran in Soufriere.

According to the CSSN website [safetyandsecuritynet.org] the victims were allegedly told by local police not go to the press out of concern the incident “…might scare tourists.”

The safetyandsecuritynet.org website reported four of the six passengers on the catamaran were tourists and the apparent targets of an armed robbery. In addition to damage to the vessel, the robbery victims lost cash, mobile phones and a dingy was taken.

On November 9, Saint Lucia’s key maritime stakeholders convened a meeting to strategize on tightening security measures at local marinas and commercial ports.

Part of the anti-crime strategy targets the public. Michael Bobb, manager of the Soufriere Marine Management Association [SMMA] appealed to Soufriere residents to desist from perpetrating violent crime against tourists.

“What happens here is people doing it. When that happens, is not only affecting Soufriere, its affecting Saint Lucia. Soufriere can be blacklisted as a town where visitors should not come. We know better than that and is not everybody who has that problem, its just a few.”

The October 25 robbery occurred after 1 am while the victims slept. There were four alleged perpetrators according to safetyandsecuritynet.org, each masked and armed with a gun or a knife.

The SMMA plans to regulate the local maritime sector as means of enhancing and adding safeguards to the visitor experience.

“…the boat boys, the dingy boys…trying to get them organized. I know it may sound frustrating its not happening soon enough but, we are out there to try to see how we can have this whole thing jobless people having something to do…having to capture a little bit of the tourist dollar. But, we need to be patient.”

Police investigations into the October 25 catamaran robbery are ongoing.