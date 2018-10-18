STAKEHOLDERS GATHER TO DISCUSS PLANS FOR 16 DAYS OF ACTIVISM TO END GENDER BASED VIOLENCE IN SAINT LUCIA

[Press Release] On November 25, the world will observe International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women; and on December 10, the world will celebrate Human Rights Day.

During the period November 25 to December 10, Saint Lucia will join the rest of the world in recognition of Sixteen days of Activism to end Gender Based Violence. Ahead of this observance the Department of Gender Relations is uniting forces with other departments of government, NGOs and civil society to ensure that the observance of the sixteen days result in actions that contribute towards the implementation of an existing strategic partnership plan to reduce the incidence of Gender based Violence in Saint Lucia.

The United Nations Secretary General UNiTE to End Violence against Women Campaign is observing the Sixteen days of Activism to end Gender Based Violence under the global advocacy theme: Orange the World: #HearMeToo, launched in September at the United Nations General Assembly.

UNiTE is encouraging countries around the world to engage in global action to increase awareness, galvanize advocacy efforts and share knowledge and innovations during the period November 25 to December 10. The colour orange will be a key theme, uniting activities all over the world. Orange represents a brighter future free from violence against women and girls.

A meeting of Stakeholders to plan Saint Lucia’s commemoration of Sixteen Days of Activism to end Gender Based Violence took place at the Public Service Training Room in Union on Wednesday October 17, 2018.

Meanwhile the Department of Gender Relations is asking Saint Lucians to all wear a touch of orange on Orange Day, October 25, one month ahead of the observance of the Sixteen Days of Activism to end Gender Based Violence.

Minister with responsibility for Gender Relations Dr. Gale T C Rigobert anticipates that the observance of the 16 days of Activism to end gender-based violence will bring into sharp focus the myriad of issues (socio-economic, emotional, cultural etc) that cause gender-based violence.

She asserts, however, more importantly that relevant stakeholders will be motivated to work together and more speedily to strengthen the legislative framework to help correct or deter such behavior. In that regard, the Ministry recently held very productive meetings with regional and international partners such as UNWomen, UNFPA and CDB which have committed to partnering with Saint Lucia in responding to and stemming these and other gender related issues.

