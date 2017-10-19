Stabbing Incident Leaves One Man Dead, Homicide toll at 42

A violent altercation reportedly between two men turned deadly on October 18. Details of the incident are still emerging though, HTS News4orce understands it occurred in the south between 9:30 and 10 pm.

One man was fatally wounded in the fight. News4orce has learned the victim has initially been identified as “Boo-bull”.

The victim was pronounced dead at hospital after sustaining a stab wound to the torso. The attacker reportedly remains at large.

This death brings the homicide toll to 42 in 2017.

More details as information becomes available.