A disturbing video of a fight between two men at La Clery, Castries, in which one is stabbed multiple times is making the rounds on social media.
The police have launched an investigation into the violent incident.
A disturbing video of a fight between two men at La Clery, Castries, in which one is stabbed multiple times is making the rounds on social media.
The police have launched an investigation into the violent incident.
The victims of last week’s fire on Clarke street, Vieux Fort, are beginning to assess …