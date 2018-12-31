ST LUCIA’S CONSUL GENERAL IN MARTINIQUE SAYS ST LUCIANS ARE NOT INVOLVED IN MAJORITY OF CRIMES IN MARTINIQUE

Saint Lucia’s Consul General in Martinique, Johanna Salton, says the idea that St. Lucians are responsible for the majority of crimes committed in Martinique is false.

Salton promises to work towards clearing the common misconception that St. Lucians are the ones responsible for a lot of the crimes in Martinique, vowing to make this a priority for 2019.

In an interview with an online publication, Salton revealed that between 5,000 and 10,000 St. Lucians reside in Martinique.

She says that 97 percent of St. Lucians residing in Martinique are there legally and are law abiding, noting that they contribute to the system, by working, paying their taxes and raising their families.

(St. Lucia’s Consul General in Martinique, Johanna Sultan)

The St. Lucian diplomat says it is unfortunate that the small minority of St. Lucians who are engaged in illegal activity are the ones responsible for this stigma.

She points out that according to official statistics, most of the crime in Martinique are committed by Martiniquans.

While she adds that the violent crimes which the Saint Lucians do commit in Martinique are carried out with the assistance and involvement of Martiniquans.

Salton says therefore both St. Lucia and Martinique will have to seek ways to address this crime situation in 2019.

