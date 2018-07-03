Home / News Updates / ST. LUCIA WORKERS CREDIT UNION TAKES STOCK

ST. LUCIA WORKERS CREDIT UNION TAKES STOCK

Rehani Isidore July 3, 2018 News Updates Leave a comment

The St. Lucia Workers Credit Union hosted its 35th annual general meeting on Saturday, June 30th under the theme; “people, purpose, passion – the pathway to success.

Members assessed the union’s growth, record, achievements and shortfalls for 2017.

