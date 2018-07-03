ST. LUCIA WORKERS CREDIT UNION TAKES STOCK

The St. Lucia Workers Credit Union hosted its 35th annual general meeting on Saturday, June 30th under the theme; “people, purpose, passion – the pathway to success.
Members assessed the union’s growth, record, achievements and shortfalls for 2017.
